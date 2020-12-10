Apple Could Remove the Bundled Lightning Cable from Future iPhones

Thought Apple went overboard by removing the power adapter from the iPhone 12 box? Well, the company could be looking to remove the bundled Lightning cable from the retail packaging of future iPhones as well.

Apple tends to conduct a survey among a small selection of its users on some upcoming major changes. Like before the iPhone 12 launch, Apple had surveyed a small set of users on their opinion about the charger that is bundled with iPhones. Apple is now conducting a similar survey with selected iPhone 12 owners asking them if they are satisfied with Face ID or not and whether they use the bundled Lightning cable in the box.

When Face ID works, it is definitely more convenient than Touch ID. However, it does not work in all scenarios, and with the pandemic forcing people to wear a mask, Face ID has essentially become useless. As 9to5Mac notes, if a person responds in the survey that they are not satisfied with Face ID, below are the options that show up:

Security or privacy concerns

I don’t like having to pick up my phone to use Face ID

Slow performance

It does not detect my face in all situations (such as low light, different angles, lying down, wearing sunglasses)

I prefer Touch ID

Not reliable; does not always unlock the iPhone

Other

Not sure

As a part of the survey, Apple is also asking users if they use the bundled SIM ejector pin, Apple stickers, and the USB-C Lightning cable or not. The survey clearly hints at Apple’s intention of possibly removing the Lightning cable with the iPhone 13 series next year. As for the Face ID-related questions, Apple is reportedly working on an under-screen Touch ID technology which the company could debut on its future iPhones and do away with Face ID. This would also allow the company to reduce the size of the notch at the top.