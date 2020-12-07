Apple Developing 32-Core Apple Silicon Chip for High-End MacBook Pro and iMac for 2021

Post the launch of the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Apple is now focusing on its high-end Macs and their transition to its own Apple Silicon. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a 32-core M-series chip for its high-end Mac Pro lineup that should debut in 2022.

Apple is reportedly working on “several successors” to its M1 chip, and if the chips live up to expectations, “they will significantly outpace the performance” of Intel-based Macs. Apple is going very aggressive with its upcoming M-chips and the roadmap shows the company’s confidence in how it can differentiate its products based on its own engineering strength.

Apple plans to debut the new M-series chip as early as spring 2021 and then another one in fall. They will be used in higher-end configurations of the MacBook Pro, new iMacs, and eventually the Mac Pro. Apple’s chip plans for 2021 are still not finalized though, and it could end up releasing less powerful versions of the chips than originally planned. For high-end MacBook Pro and iMac models, Apple is working on a M-series chip with as many as 16 performance cores and four efficiency cores. The company could, however, first release a version of the chip with only eight or 12 performance cores. It is common for chip makers to release lower-end variations of their high-end chips due to fabrication issues.

For high-end desktop Macs, Apple plans to use a chip with as many as 32 performance cores. The company is also planning to release a new Mac Pro in 2022 with a notably more compact form factor. On the GPU side, Apple’s team is testing GPUs for mid-range Mac desktops and high-end MacBooks with 16 and 32-core configurations. Currently, the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are available with an 8-core GPU. For the very high-end, Apple is working on GPUs with 64 and 128-cores that could offer significantly better performance than existing Nvidia and AMD GPUs.

Our Take

Apple has already managed to shake up the PC industry with its M1-based MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. With a more powerful variant of the chip, the company could very well leapfrog by at least a few generations. It could end up forcing the entire PC industry to look at other options as Intel is simply not able to offer any meaningful improvements in performance and battery life with its CPU releases in the last 3-4 years.