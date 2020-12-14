Apple officially launched Apple Fitness+ today for Apple Watch, iPhones, Apple TVs, and iPad. But it seems like the app isn’t available on iPad, for now, due to an apparent App Store bug.

To access Apple Fitness+ on iPhones and iPads, users need to update to iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. For iPhones, the service is directly accessible from the Apple Fitness app, while for iPads, users will have to download the app from the App Store.

Not a smooth @Apple @AppleSupport Fitness+ rollout today for folks on the public betas. Have to delete the profiles, update devices (as needed) and try again. App still doesn’t work on #iPad however. pic.twitter.com/Rc3Mfoj5ad — Jason R (@bobcats9498) December 14, 2020

For many iPad users around the world, the app fails to install on the iPad. Many users have reported on Twitter that when they reach the app page, it shows an error message saying, “This app requires specific features not available on this device.”

Even for one of my friend (who lives in the United States), the service works flawlessly on his iPhone and Apple Watch. It does, however, fail to install on his iPad also. Before you ask, he’s running the latest iPadOS 14.3 on his iPad.

While Apple hasn’t officially released a statement regarding this, a fix for this must be in the works (behind the scenes). We’ll update the article as and when the service is live on iPads.

What’s Your Take?

Did you try Apple Fitness+? Were you able to install the app on your iPad? Are you having issues with Apple Fitness+ on your Apple devices too? Let us know in the comment section below!