Apple Fitness+ is Not Available on iPads Just Yet

Posted by Sanuj Bhatia on Dec 14, 2020 in Apple News, News

Apple officially launched Apple Fitness+ today for Apple Watch, iPhones, Apple TVs, and iPad. But it seems like the app isn’t available on iPad, for now, due to an apparent App Store bug.

To access Apple Fitness+ on iPhones and iPads, users need to update to iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. For iPhones, the service is directly accessible from the Apple Fitness app, while for iPads, users will have to download the app from the App Store.

For many iPad users around the world, the app fails to install on the iPad. Many users have reported on Twitter that when they reach the app page, it shows an error message saying, “This app requires specific features not available on this device.”

Even for one of my friend (who lives in the United States), the service works flawlessly on his iPhone and Apple Watch. It does, however, fail to install on his iPad also. Before you ask, he’s running the latest iPadOS 14.3 on his iPad.

While Apple hasn’t officially released a statement regarding this, a fix for this must be in the works (behind the scenes). We’ll update the article as and when the service is live on iPads.

What’s Your Take?

Did you try Apple Fitness+? Were you able to install the app on your iPad? Are you having issues with Apple Fitness+ on your Apple devices too? Let us know in the comment section below!