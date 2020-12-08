Apple Fitness+ Launches on December 14

Alongside the announcement of AirPods Max, Apple also announced that it will be launching out Apple Fitness+ on December 14.

Apple Fitness+ is built around the Apple Watch and will bring “studio-style workouts” to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV. It will utilize metrics from the Apple Watch to offer a personalized experience. The service will initially launch with 10 workout types including HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Readmill, Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown.

“Being more active is one of the most important things we can do for our health, but we know choosing to work out can often be a challenge whether you’re very active or just getting started,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “We’re excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across Apple devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy.”

Apple will be refreshing the exercise routine in Fitness+ every week with new trainers, times, and music. The service will also feature Absolute Beginner workouts to help newbies or users who are getting back to exercising again. There will also be Activity Sharing that will allow users to share their Fitness+ metrics with their friends and family.

Apple Fitness+ will be available starting Monday, December 14. It will be available on iPhones and iPad running iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. The Fitness+ tab will automatically appear in the Fitness app on the iPhone, while Apple will make the app available for download via the App Store for iPad users. Apple Fitness+ is priced at $9.99/month or $79.99/year. It can be shared with up to six family members. Apple is also bundling up to three months of Apple Fitness+ service for free with Apple Watch Series 3 or higher while existing Apple Watch customers will get a one month trial period.