Apple Fitness+ Review Roundup: Fitness at a Cost

Apple officially launched Apple Fitness+ today, and the first round of reviews are live. All of them praise the service, but, conclude with how costly the service is. Check out our review roundup of the service, to see what other publications have to say about it.

Just before we go on and read the review, Apple Fitness+ is the new addition to Apple’s premium services. It provides users with access to a library of workout videos (ranging from treadmill workouts to dancing). The main game-changing thing that sets it apart from other workout services is the close integration of Fitness+ with Apple Watch (yes, you require an Apple Watch as well as a device to stream the workout video to). Enough about the service, let’s get on with the reviews now.

Apple Fitness+ Review Roundup

Nicole starts her review with how “affordable and convenient” working out from home it’s been for her, during the Coronavirus crisis. She finds that the service has “plenty of room for improvement.”

Overall, Fitness+ feels like a Peloton Digital Lite. Apple’s app has high production value, motivating music playlists and charismatic trainers. But Fitness+ doesn’t have as many workout types, and the library of workouts isn’t as large. It also lacks Peloton’s live and social features. Some high-intensity, strength and core workouts require dumbbells, while others don’t. I would like to be able to filter results, by “no equipment” or “weights,” for instance. Fitness+ doesn’t provide any context around heart rate. Is the number shown good or bad? Is it higher or lower than a minute ago? Why care about heart rate at all? Actionable insights would be helpful here. Still, Fitness+ is a great value—at least for Apple Watch owners.

Michelle starts off the review with how “Apple is on a mission to close your rings.” Pretty impressed by the service, she points out how Fitness+ “produces a beautiful, yet intimately personalized experience.”

I did the 10-minute strength workout with Kyle, which incorporated familiar weightlifting moves without weights, focusing instead on the correct movement and the muscles being used. It served as an accessible easing in, particularly for those to whom those movements will be new. And it was a nice low-investment way to get a sense of what the workouts will likely look and feel. Another difference between the popular rivals and what Apple has built is the integration it can do within its devices with music. Sure, you can see the songs before committing to a workout. But more than that, you can listen to the workout playlist and save it to Apple Music and maybe use it for your own open workout. There’s room for them to begin to bring more interaction among them and chemistry to the workouts, as if you’re a regular in their classes. Perhaps that will come as the new videos are released.

Sam, of Brisbane Times, notes how expensive it can get to even try the service.

Fitness+ demands a big investment — it doesn’t work without a Watch, which start at $299 and a $14.99 monthly subscription. At the very least, you also need an iPhone (starting from about $200). But most Fitness+ workouts are hard to make out on its relatively small display. They look better on the bigger screen of an iPad (around $450), and best when played on a television via an Apple TV ($209).

