Apple officially launched its new health-focused service, Apple Fitness+, for Apple Watch, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV today. Most of the reviews cribbed about how costly the service becomes since you require an Apple Watch to use it. But, as it turns out, the service can be used on iPhones and iPads without an Apple Watch.

Just to recap, Apple Fitness+ is a premium workout-at-home service that provides users with access to a library of workout videos (ranging from treadmill workouts to dancing). While the service’s key highlight is its tight integration with Apple Watch, the service can be used without Apple Watch.

When starting a workout on the app on iPhones and iPads, a prompt comes up asking the user if he/she wants to start a workout without a watch. When tapped on the same, the workout starts normally. Obviously, no heart rate or other metrics (like calorie count) are monitored when using the service without an Apple Watch.

The same, however, isn’t possible on Apple TV, wherein a connected Apple Watch is required while working out.

Interestingly, the Apple Fitness+ website clearly specifies that you need an Apple Watch Series 3 (or later) for the service to work, which isn’t really the case.

What’s Your Take?

While the fitness service seems to work without an Apple Watch, it’s full potential isn’t unlocked till your calorie count and heart rate are being monitored. Although the service is still usable, the ‘workout without an Apple Watch’ thing might just prove to be a marketing tool for the company’s smartwatch.

Have you tried Apple Fitness+ yet? How’s your experience been? Let us know in the comment section below!