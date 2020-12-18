Apple Highlights the Usefulness of AirPods Max Smart Case In Support Document

Apple launched the AirPods Max last week and apart from its $549 price tag, the bundled Smart Case also puzzled many. Generally premium headphones ship with a hard case that makes them easy to carry and protects them from dings and scratches. However, the bundled Smart Case with the AirPods Max is of very little use in this department and have a very odd design. Many users thought the case was not of much use but that’s not really the case.

Apple has updated one of the support documents of the AirPods Max highlighting the importance of the Smart Case. When the AirPods Max are kept inside the Smart Case, they enter into an ultralow power mode to preserve battery life. This is important since the AirPods Max does not come with a power button meaning there’s no way to turn them on or off manually.

Without the Smart Case, when one keeps the AirPods Max down, they enter into a low power mode after 5 minutes to preserve battery life. After 72 hours of lying idle, they enter into an even lower power mode in which Bluetooth and Find My is turned off. With the Smart Case, the AirPods Max enters into the low power mode immediately and after about 18 hours, they go into the ultralow power mode.

Basically, with the Smart Case, the AirPods Max enters into the ultralow power mode notably faster which should help with idle battery drain and increase their battery life. The difference, however, should not be that massive in real life though. Despite what Apple claims, it looks like the Smart Case with the AirPods Max is really not that useful. They do not offer much in terms of protection and all they do is ensure the headphones into the ultralow power mode sooner than usual.

