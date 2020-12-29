Apple Loses Copyright Lawsuit against Corellium’s iOS Virtualization Tool

Last year Apple sued Corellium for offering an iOS simulator. Corellium’s software helps developers and security researchers discover bugs and vulnerabilities on iOS. Apple sued the company citing copyright infringement. Apple has lost the claims as the court allows Corellium to continue operation.

Apple claimed Corellium had infringed upon its copyright. However, the Florida judge was not convinced by Apple’s claims. The judge says, “Corellium has met its burden of establishing fair use.” In other words, Corellium has successfully demonstrated that it is using the resources without violating the fair usage policy.

Weighing all the necessary factors, the Court finds that Corellium has met its burden of establishing fair use,” Judge Smith wrote Tuesday’s order. “Thus, its use of iOS in connection with the Corellium Product is permissible.

Apple had alleged that Corelium replicated its operating system along with native applications that run on iOS. Furthermore, the company accused Corelium of copying everything, including the interface, in “exacting detail.” Previously Corellium had accused Apple of cracking down on jailbreaking with the help of a lawsuit.

Corellium offers a simulated version of iOS for security researchers and developers. This allows them to test functionality, find bugs, and security issues. Interestingly, the software recreates every aspect of iOS, including iOS, iTunes, and other native apps. Corellium argued that its software helps security researchers and others to find flaws. Furthermore, the company maintains the product is “fair use.”

Apple tried to snub Corellium by launching a Security Device Platform in which some researchers get access to jailbroken iPhones. The company has already started sending out devices. Apple has also alleged that Corellium bypassed Apple’s security measures to create its software. We wonder whether the judge, like the other one, will again toss out this claim.