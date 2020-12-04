Apple Exploring Matte Black Color for MacBook, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad

Patents often help us take a sneak peek at what to expect from future Apple products. Now the company has filed a patent for an intense light-absorbent matte black finish. The new color will be available on a wide range of Apple products, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook.

The patent is titled “Anodized Part Having a Matte Black Appearance” and speaks in detail about the manufacturing process and Matte Black appearance’s advantages. Furthermore, the finish can be used on metals, metal alloys, aluminum, and other materials. All in all, it can be used on almost all Apple products.

The anodized layer includes an external surface that includes randomly distributed light-absorbing features that absorb visible light incident upon the external surface, and pores defined by pore walls, where color particles are infused within the pores.

Apple’s patent describes a true black color that is difficult to achieve. Typically, manufacturers use shades of black that are slightly different from pure black. The shades of black are also referred to as off-black colors and offer low lightness. Apple is exploring how one can deposit dye particles within an anodized layer’s pores and thus achieve a true black color.

Ironically, the true black color tends to be glossy and thus reflects a large visible light. However, Apple will etch the anodized layer’s surface with pores, which helps in offering a true black color without the added glossiness. Previously, the company had offered a matte black finish on iPhone 7.

Patent applications are not a guarantee of a new feature or product. More than often, patent introduces new features that may or may not see the light of the day. We would love to see a matt black MacBook and hope Apple doesn’t give up on this patent.