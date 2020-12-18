How to Get Four Months of Apple Music Subscription for Free Via TikTok

Apple is now offering TikTok users four months of free Apple Music Trial. All one needs to do is subscribe to TikTok via App Store on iOS. Currently, Apple Music comes with three months of free trial, and you get another month for subscribing to TikTok.

Apple is known to run various promotions for its services like Apple Music. Recently the company offered six months free Apple Music trial if you subscribe via the Shazam app. Furthermore, the company is heavily promoting its latest Apple One service bundle across iOS.

Eligible users will see an in-app notification on TikTok. You need to click on the notification to get free four months Apple Music trial. Please note the deal is available only for new Apple Music subscriptions. In other words, if you are an existing subscriber or have used Apple Music before, then the offer is not for you. The promotion highlights Apple Music Playlists that include viral TikTok music.

Check out the all-new official TikTok playlists. Get four months free of Apple Music on us, to start listening. Redeem now. Four months free for new memberships only.

There is no specific trigger to activate the offer on TikTok. However, many users have reported that the notification pops up at regular intervals and is seemingly available for all TikTok users. Furthermore, you also need to add a registered payment method and have an active Apple ID to get the offer. You can choose to cancel the trial at any moment. Otherwise, Apple will charge you at the end of the trial period. Lastly, the campaign is available in many countries and will last till January 2021. You can download TikTok from the App Store.