Apple Music Coming to Google Assistant-powered Smart Speakers and Displays

Google today announced that it is bringing Apple Music support to its Google Assistant-powered devices including smart speakers and displays.

This means that starting today Google Assistant devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and other Assistant-powered smart displays. Apple Music subscribers will have access to over 70 million songs and will be able to play songs from album, playlists, and more just by using their voice. This will require one to have a subscription to Apple Music as Apple does not offer an ad-supported tier of its music streaming service.

To play music from Apple Music, first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. You can also select Apple Music as your default music streaming service. Then, all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

Apple Music integration in Google Assistant will start rolling out to smart speakers and smart displays in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan. Both Google Assistant and Apple Music are available in a lot more countries but the initial rollout is limited to these regions for now.

Google Assistant already supports music streaming from other popular services like Spotify, Gaana, Tidal, YouTube Music, and more.

We Want to Hear From You

Do you have any Google Assistant-powered devices in your home? Do you think Apple Music integration coming to Google Assistant is a useful addition? Drop a comment and let us know!