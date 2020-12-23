Apple announced a special Security Research Device Program back in July, wherein the company called out security researchers to find bugs and vulnerabilities in iOS.

Today, the company has started notifying the eligible researchers that they’ll receive a special iPhone from Apple, soon. As per Apple, this special iPhone is intended to be used in a “controlled setting” for security research only. In these iPhones, Shell access will be available to the users, so that they can play around and run any tools on the phone.

Apple notes that these Security Research Devices (SRDs) will behave as closely as a standard iPhone under normal usage. SRDs are the property of Apple and will be provided on a 12-month renewable basis to the researchers. Apple requires every researcher to keep the device with themselves, and the access to this special iPhone will only be available to Apple and other authorized personal.

If a researcher finds a vulnerability in the operating system, he/she will have to immediately tell Apple about it. Then Apple will issue a publication date (a date till Apple resolves the issue) and the researcher cannot discuss, or tell, this vulnerability to anyone until the issue is solved.

Apple also runs a Security Bug Bounty Program through which researchers can receive payouts of up to $1.5 million. Every researcher on the Security Research Device Program is automatically enrolled in the bug bounty program.