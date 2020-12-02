Apple Starts Selling the MagSafe Duo Charger for iPhone 12 and Apple Watch for $129

Apple has started selling its MagSafe Duo Charger that it had originally announced alongside the iPhone 12 series back in October. The Duo Charger is priced at $129 and will allow users to charge their iPhone 12 and Apple Watch simultaneously.

The MagSafe Duo features a foldable design thereby making it easier to carry. The charging puck for the Apple Watch also pops up out so that the wearable’s display is visible when on charge, though the puck can also be used flat. This functionality is not there for the iPhone 12 charging puck.

With MagSafe, the iPhone 12 series can wirelessly charge at a maximum speed of 15W. However, the MagSafe Duo charger can only charge the iPhone 12 at a maximum speed of 14W, though even this requires one to use a 27W or higher USB power adapter. The MagSafe Duo charger itself does not ship with a power adapter in the box. With a 20W power adapter, the MagSafe Duo can only charge the iPhone 12 series at a maximum speed of 11W.

The MagSafe Duo charger is also compatible with older iPhones, though it will charge them at a slower 7.5W speed.

The MagSafe Duo charger is priced at $129. It is currently available for next-day shipping on Apple’s store.

➤ Buy Now