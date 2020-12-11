Apple Suppliers Believe AirPods Max Are for a ‘Too Niche’ Market Segment

Apple launched its ‘overly-expensive’ headphones — AirPods Max — this week, and even though the product’s shipping dates have extended to 2021, Taiwan’s PCB supplier believe these headphones are for a ‘too niche’ market segment.

According to a report on DigiTimes, “PCB suppliers in Taiwan are not expecting a significant boost.” They think the new AirPods are meant for a “relatively small niche market segment with higher prices and smaller market scale.”

“The sources cited Canalys statistics showing that the world’s quarterly shipments of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds came to around 45 million pairs in third-quarter 2019, compared to 20 million for over-ear headphones.”

The report further notes that JBL, Sony and Bose are “firmly in the leader group” in terms of market share for over-the-ear headphones. AirPods Max retail for a price of $549 and most of the earphones from the companies mentioned above sit well below the $549 mark.

While the report is likely correct, it’s worth noting that Apple has a tendency to cater to the niche markets. Apple was laughed at, when it launched its Pro Display XDR and its stand for $4,999 and $999, respectively, or when they first announced the original AirPods.

First hands-on and impressions of the AirPods Max went live yesterday, and the reviewers, though they’re impressed with the sound quality and build of the device, they are still ‘confused’ on what to compare these headphones with.

Our Take

There’s no denying that AirPods Max is priced too high, but seeing it from Apple’s perspective, it’s their way of catering the ‘luxury crowd.’ How many units of this they sell, or how the device performs (in terms of sale) overtime, only time will tell.

What do you think? Do you think AirPods Max justify the $549 price or do you think Apple has gone overboard with these? Let us know in the comment section below!