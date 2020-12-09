Report: Apple Is Working with TSMC on Developing Self Driving Apple Car Chips

It is a well-known secret that Apple is working on a self-driven car. Digitimes has released a report with new insights on Apple’s self-driving technology. The latest report claims that Apple is working with TSMC and developing chips for self-driving cars. Furthermore, a part of manufacturing will happen in the United States.

Apple’s self-driving car project is often referred to as “Project Titan.” Digitimes track record is questionable when it comes to reports and thus it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. That said, it still offers a fresh insight into Apple’s self-driving project.

A recent Bloomberg report revealed that Project Titan has now moved to AI and machine learning group. Unlike Tesla, Apple is not interested in making a car and instead focuses on developing self-driving technology that can be used in vehicles by other manufacturers. On a related note, even Tesla is working with TSMC on the HW4.0 self-driving chip.

It is worth noting that TSMC has previously reported that it has already deployed Apple Car and has an exclusive R&D plant in Nanke. For example, it cooperates with STMicroelectronics to accelerate the development of gallium nitride (GaN) process technology and will Separate and integrated GaN components are introduced into the market.

Apple is also exploring the idea of setting up factories in the United States for its self-driving project. This explains why Apple has been hiring many Tesla employees in the recent past.

Our Take

Apple’s self-driving car project has had multiple course corrections in the past. Now the company is focussing on creating self-driving tech instead of a self-driving car. This is why Apple’s boss for AI and Machine learning heads the project Titan for AI and Machine Learning. It will be interesting to see how Apple’s self-driving project will evolve in the upcoming years.