Apple TV app is Coming to Chromecast and Android TVs Next Year

Google today announced the launch of the Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV. The app will be launched later early next year, with support for more Android TVs coming later.

Google recently added Apple Music as a music provider to Google smart speakers and Nest devices. Now, the search-engine giant has announced the support for the Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV. With the addition of the Apple TV app on the new Chromecast, you’ll be able to access Apple TV+ originals as well your purchased/rented movies and TV shows.

If you’ve subscribed to Apple TV+, now, you’ll be able to access shows popular shows like “The Morning Show,” “Defending Jacob,” and “Ted Lasso” on the streaming stick now. Google also notes that the new Google TV will also support personalized recommendations from the Apple TV app. You’ll also be able to add these recommendations to your watchlist.

With the addition of the Apple TV app on Android TVs and Chromecast, Apple is making it easier for users to view Apple originals on more devices. It’s just a matter of time before the TV app makes its way to Android devices.

