Future of Apple TV+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video looks bleak as the new laws that are being proposed at the European Union could require streaming services to host at least 30% European content or face a total shut down in the continent.

The new law, if passed, would see a new Irish Media Commission being set up to keep the streaming services under a check. This comes amid the growing demand for OTT content around the world, as Netflix (Europe’s top OTT content provider), Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ take advantage of people sitting at home.

At the heart of this law is the European Union’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive which demands more local content for the streaming giants. Under the rule, OTT providers must offer at least 30% of European content to European subscribers starting in 2021. On top of all this, an individual country can introduce nationally tailored legislation to make these OTT giants invest a percentage of their revenue into more local content.

Minister Catherine Martin says Apple TV+ has to have minimum 30pc European content or govt will shut it down across Europe. (— Same new legislative bill, implementing EU directive.) — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) December 9, 2020

Apple TV+, Netflix Ban in Europe?

The proposal is a major threat to Apple TV+ in particular, and not Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, as Apple TV+ currently has only 1 show — Trying — out of total 42 shows that is produced in Europe. Amazon Prime Video, currently, has more than 30% of locally produced content in 3 out of 5 major streaming countries. Both Netflix and Apple TV+ have less than the required percentage of European content on the platform and could see them being banned from the continent.

Interestingly, the United Kingdom, which is not a part of the European Union anymore will be counted as “European Work”, giving the OTT providers some breather.

This law could mean Apple shifting some of the budget allotted for AR content, they were planning to produce, being shifted towards European content as they struggle to keep their streaming service running in Europe.

