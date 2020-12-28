Apple Watch Prototype Shows ‘Lisa’ App Testing on Pre-watchOS Software

Apple Watch is arguably the most popular smartwatch. A newly surfaced image of the Apple Watch reveals pre-watchOS development and an app called “Lisa Tester.” Also visible is the Apple Watch user interface via Springboard.

The Apple Watch prototype is enclosed in a security case. This helps the company secure Apple Watch and ensure that the design is not leaked in any manner. Typically, Apple destroys the testing units. However, some testing units seem to have lived to tell the tale. It is interesting to get a sneak peek at the Apple Watch prototype running internal software. That said, there is no digital crown while the device runs pre-watchOS software.

In the first image, Apple Watch displays the following message,

This Device has not been authorized by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, And may not be offered for sale of lease, or Sold or Lease, until authorization is obtained.”

Prototype Apple Watch with Security Case runs an Internal Pre-WatchOS 1.0 build, complete with internal testing apps and development settings. It’s extremely amazing that something like this could still exist; without having been destroyed. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/WDTWP0NpIp — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) December 27, 2020

The images bear a striking resemblance with watchOS 1.0. Some people have been baffled by the image of Lisa Simpson on the home screen. It refers to Apple’s Lisa computer and an app that is used to test various functionalities. Apple binds testers with strict confidentiality clauses and non-disclosure agreements. It is very rare that an image of internal testing leaks, once an image of an iPhone on the assembly line had been leaked as well.

Apple Watch debuted in 2015, and since then, it has gained new features like ECG sensor, heart rate sensor, fall detection, and others. Recently, a patent revealed how Apple could bake in a hidden camera on Apple Watch.