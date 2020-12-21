The Best Last-Minute Apple Gift Ideas on Amazon for Christmas

Forgot to buy a Christmas gift for your loved ones? Worry not as you still have a few days in hand and depending on your budget, you can find the right Christmas gift for your friends and family. And if you are not meeting your family for Christmas this year, you can always get the gifts delivered to their home. Check out our roundup of the best last-minute Christmas gifts below.

The recommendations below are aimed primarily at someone who owns at least an iPhone, MacBook, or iPad. Amazon is offering free delivery before Christmas on most of the products listed below along with a decent discount so you can pull the trigger on whatever products you like below.

Last-Minute Apple Gift Ideas on Amazon

13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering a discount of $249 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel’s 11th gen CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This brings the price of the model down to $1,799 from $1,999. More importantly, it promises to deliver the product before Christmas if you order now.

16-inch MacBook Pro

If you want the more powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon has them on discount as well, and it is even promising delivery before Christmas. The 512GB Core i7 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by $300 to $2,099 while the 1TB Core i9 variant sees a $400 discount to $2,399. Both models are available for delivery before Christmas.

Apple Watch

A number of Apple Watch variants are also discounted by as much as $50 on Amazon and available for delivery before Christmas. Apple is also giving three months subscription to Apple Fitness+ for free with every new Apple Watch. This makes the Apple Watch a great gift for your loved one this Christmas.

iPad Pro

Selected models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro have been discounted by $100 on Amazon and they are available for delivery before Christmas.

If you don’t want to break the bank, check out some other iPhone and MacBook accessories that you can gift to your loved ones or buy for yourself this Christmas.

Apple Gift Card

If you don’t want to spend too much on a gift or are just unsure of what to gift, you can always give your loved ones an Apple gift card. You can buy them from Amazon in denominations of $50 to $200. Apple overhauled its Apple Gift card this year and the new card allows users to use it for buying not just Apple products but also subscribe to various Apple services.

Amazon Gift Card

Another safe bet for a last-minute Christmas gift for your loved one is an Amazon gift card. Then can then use the gift card to buy anything they want from Amazon. Amazon gift cards are available in denominations starting from $25 and go all the way up to $500 or more. The gift card will come in a specialty gift box and they do not have any expiry date as well so your loved ones can use them anytime they want as well.

Aukey 90W GaN Charger

Aukey’s excellent 3-port GaN charger is available for $59.99 on Amazon right now with delivery before Christmas. Since the charger uses GaN, it is 20% smaller than Apple’s 87W MacBook Pro charger. Its USB-C port can output up to 90W power which is just about enough to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro at its near full speed. And since it has three ports, you can charge your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods all at the same time.

Hyppr 100W USB-C GaN Charger

This 100W GaN charger from hyppr is a great gift for anyone who owns multiple Apple and USB-C products, and it won’t burn a hole in your pocket as well. Available for only $36.99, the charger has two USB-C ports. When only one port is used, the charger can output up to 100W max. When both ports are used, the power output drops to 45W for each port which is still more than adequate for simultaneously charging iPads, iPhones, and other USB-C devices.

Below are some other last-minute gifts that you can give to your loved ones for Christmas. I have recommended them assuming they own an iPhone.

Have some better last-minute gift idea recommendations for Christmas for friends and family? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!