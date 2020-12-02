B&H Cyber Week Sale Offering Heavy Discounts on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over but the deals have not. B&H is running a Cyber Week deal in which it is offering some pretty sweet discounts on various Apple products.

Some of the deals that B&H is offering as a part of this sale are pretty good and match what it was offering during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. If for some reason you missed out on buying the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, definitely check out the Cyber Week deals from B&H on MacBooks below.

MacBook Air

Some of the early 2020 Intel-based Macs are heavily discounted by B&H for Cyber Week.

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $879 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Air with Core i7 CPU , 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,499 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports , 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($150 off)

, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports , 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,299 – Deal ($200 off)

, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,299 – Deal ($200 off) 13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,649 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,799 – Deal ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,149 – Deal ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,199 – Deal ($200 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,499 – Deal ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $3,199 – Deal ($100 off)

iMac

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,649 – Deal ($100 off)

Mac mini

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,549 – Deal ( $150 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

M1 Mac mini:

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $669 – Deal ($30 off)

iPad Pro

On the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, B&H is offering discounts of up to $100. The older 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been discounted by as much as $300, though the newer 2020 models have been discounted by anywhere between $70-$100.

➤ Deal [B&H]

B&H has plenty of other deals for its Cyber Week sale so make sure to check them all out.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.