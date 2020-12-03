Build Your Own Apps After Learning From This Bundle

Posted by Megan Lopez on Dec 03, 2020 in Deals, News

With a brand new crop of iPhones and Apple Watches in town, we all could use an excuse to play with our gadgets a little longer. If you have a perfect app idea that you’ve been wanting to execute, SwiftUI is a new way to program and build cool apps using about 5 times less code than other programming paradigms. And since we’ll all be staying safer at home this holiday season, why not use this time to start creating?The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle gives you 43 hours of content on building both apps and widgets for your devices. This bundle is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for 95% at just $24.99.

If you’re ready to master SwiftUI, SwiftUI: The Complete Developer Course will teach you everything you need to know about the SwiftUI Framework under the guidance of teacher Stephen DeStefano. Stephen is an iOS/macOS Developer and Swift instructor who has been creating apps for 7 years. With a 4.4 instructor rating, he’ll guide you through this new way to program across a whopping 24 hours of content that you can access anytime and anywhere, rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Instructor Nick Walter, a mobile and web developer with a 4.5 instructor rating, teaches iPhone Apps for Absolute Beginners: iOS 14 & Swift 5 and Swift UI Apps for All Apple Platforms. In the former — a course rated 4.8 stars — you’ll learn how to create apps and submit them to the app store. Perfect for beginners, this course is filled with digestible content that instructs you in Xcode and Swift basics.

SwiftUI Apps for All Apple Platforms teaches you all things SwiftUI from the ground principles to using it to create a widget, Mac app, watch app and an Apple TV app. You’ll also walk through the steps to build an iPhone app called Hyped List in this 4.5 star app, ensuring you are fully capable to build the apps of your dreams.

Grab The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub today for just $24.99.