Tripadvisor and 100 Other Apps Banned from the Chinese App Store

Recently countries including India and the US have banned Chinese apps/services citing security reasons. China has now responded by blocking more than 100 apps in the country. The list includes popular apps like Tripadvisor and Hotel Review guide.

Chinese authorities have reportedly banned 105 apps and labelled them as “illegal” in the country. The apps are not only removed from Apple App Store but also other third party app stores across multiple platforms. China claims to be “cleaning up” the internet and this marks the first major retaliation by the Chinese authorities.

The apps are flagged for multiple violations including Chinese law infringement with regards to gambling, fraud, obscenity, prostitution and concerning content. That said, the regulators have not revealed the exact reason why each of the app has been blocked. Interestingly, the list also includes many apps created by Chinese developers.

Most surprisingly, apps like TripAdvisor and Hotel Review Guide are part of crackdown by Chinese authorities. Currently, Tripadvisor website is down in China and the company is yet to issue an official statement. Chinese authorities have also shut down eight app stores as these failed to meet requirements for apps.

The Cyberspace Administration of China will continue to promote the rectification of mobile applications, strengthen the supervision and inspection of mobile application information services, promptly clean up and dispose of illegal mobile applications and app stores, and strive to create a clean cyberspace.

The Chinese authorities statement clearly indicates that the drive will go on and more apps will be shown the door. This doesn’t come as a surprise as China is known to ban international apps like Facebook, Twitter and even Google services. The country is also known for curtailing freedom of speech and closely monitoring online content.