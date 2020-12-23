In a series of tweets, Elon Musk claimed that he tried to sell Tesla to Apple a few years ago. But, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook refused to take a meeting with him.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that he reached out to Tim Cook during the “darkest days” of Tesla Model 3 development. Elon was ready to sell the company for 1/10th current value, i.e., ~$60 billion. But, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, never took the meeting. Well, it looks like it turned out great for him.

This came as a response to a tweet about Apple Car production starting in 2024. In response to the tweet about Apple Car using ‘next-level’ battery technology, Elon wrote that the claim is ‘strange if true.’ He said that Tesla was already using iron-phosphate in their battery tech, and the monocell battery (breakthrough that Reuters’ sources claimed) might now be able to power a car.

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

Tesla, in 2017-2018 was a “production hell,” Elon Musk told the company’s investors in a meeting. The company was facing battery issues in its Nevada factory. But, Tesla bounced back quickly, and the company’s shares recently hit ~$700.

What’s Your Take?

