Epic Games Sending ‘Free Fortnite’ Goodies to Influencers

After Apple booted Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games ran a #FreeFortnite campaign. Building further on that campaign, Epic Games has teamed up with Samsung to send “Free Fortnite” goodies to influencers.

The package includes a Galaxy Tab S7, a Free Fortnite hoodie, and a Thank You note from Epic Games and Samsung. As per the note, Samsung and Epic Games are sending out the goodies to celebrate Fortnite being named Samsung Galaxy Store Game of the Year For 2020. The entire package has been done in a way that reminds one of Apple. The plain white box, the colorful Free Fortnite logo that’s very similar to Apple’s colorful logo of the past, and more.

Fortnite is currently not available for download from the iOS App Store as well as the Google Play Store for violating the regulations of the respective app store. The game is currently only available in the Galaxy App Store for now which is exclusively available on Samsung devices.

Apple’s removal of Fortnite from the iOS App Store is reportedly costing Epic Games more than $26 million per month. The latter did try and ask the court to put Fortnite back on the App Store by filing a preliminary injunction but that was rejected by the court. Following all this drama, Apple also ended up countersuing Epic Games for “willful” and “brazen” breach of contract, with the company also claiming that this was all a “pre-planned media blitz” from the game developer.

Epic Games and Apple will fight it out in court in July 2021 over the removal of Fortnite from the App Store and the violation of guidelines by the former. Until then, it is unlikely that Fortnite will be restored on the App Store by Apple until Epic Games changes its stance and complies with the guidelines.