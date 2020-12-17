Facebook Says iOS 14’s Ad-Tracking Changes ‘Would Change the Internet’ for the Worse

For the second consecutive day, Facebook has run full-page ads in some of the leading newspapers of the United States including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post criticizing Apple’s upcoming ad-tracking changes.

In the second ad, Facebook says “Apple plans to roll out a forced software update that will change the internet as we know it — for the worse.” It highlights that most cooking sites and blogs are free because they show advertisements. With an upcoming change from Apple in iOS 14, these publications will not be able to show personalized ads thereby forcing them to switch to a subscription model to make ends meet. The social media giant also says in the ad that this change will be “devastating” for small businesses as it will limit their reach.

So #Facebook plans to run a second anti-Apple ad tomorrow. This one will claim #Apple is trying to stop the internet from being free. Here’s some draft text: pic.twitter.com/Spzx1rwJSc — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) December 17, 2020

At the end of the ad, Facebook points readers to a ‘Speak Up for Small Business‘ page where it has quotes from many small business owners who are going to be affected by this change. It also encourages existing small businesses to add their own voice against this change.

Apple has already issued a statement against Facebook’s criticism saying that it is “standing up” for its users. In its statement, the Cupertino company said that it is the right of users to know when their data is being collected and being shared across apps and websites.

Our Take

Despite Facebook claiming that the changes will be “devastating” for small businesses, it will actually affect the company’s ad business the most. The social media giant is notorious for tracking its users across apps and services and this change from Apple could greatly impact its ad revenues.