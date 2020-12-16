Facebook Runs Full-Page Newspaper Ads Criticizing Apple Over iOS 14’s Ad-tracking Privacy Change

Facebook has publicly lashed out at Apple for the App Store Privacy Labels that highlight all the details an app collects about the user. It has also criticized Apple for another controversial ad tracking privacy change in iOS 14 saying it would lead to a massive drop in ad revenue and greatly affect small businesses. Now that Apple has started rolling out App Store Privacy Labels with the release of iOS 14.3 earlier this week, Facebook has gone ahead and published a full-page ad in some of the leading newspapers in the U.S. calling out Apple.

The full-page ads portray Apple in a bad light and say that the changes will greatly impact small businesses. Facebook even says that it is “standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere.”

Back at WWDC 2020, Apple announced a controversial change in iOS 14 that would require apps to ask for the explicit permission of users before they can track them across apps and show them personalized ads. The change led Apple to receive a lot of criticism from advertisers which eventually led the company to postpone this change until 2021.

The full-page from Facebook will run in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post with the headline “We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere.” In the ad, Facebook even goes on to say that “these changes will be devasting to small businesses.” It notes that small businesses have shared their concerns with Facebook, with up to 44 percent of businesses increasing their usage of personalized ads during the pandemic to help their business.

Facebook has regularly criticized Apple for its App Store policies. It has also welcomed the new draft laws — Digital Markets Act (DMA) — from the European Commission that aims to keep tech giants in check.

“We hope the DMA will also set boundaries for Apple,” a Facebook spokesman said in a statement shared with CNBC. “Apple controls an entire ecosystem from device to app store and apps, and uses this power to harm developers and consumers, as well as large platforms like Facebook.”

Apple exposing all the ways Facebook tracks you with it iOS app is really quite something pic.twitter.com/hDhB85qk1L — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 16, 2020

The new ad-tracking change from Apple will be applicable for all apps in the App Store starting 2021. The company has already made it clear that developers must follow the App Store rules otherwise their apps would be removed from the App Store. What do you think about this new change from Apple? Do you think Apple is doing the right thing?