Got a new Apple Watch this Christmas? Or gifted one to a loved one? There’s a reason why the Apple Watch is the best wearable in the market as it can change your life. If this is your first Apple Watch, then there’s a lot you need to know about it. Follow our guide to get up to speed on what your Apple Watch can do and how to get the most out of it.

If you use the Apple Watch in the right way, it can help you lose weight, become fit, and help improve your overall lifestyle. The Apple Watch is unlike any other wearable in the market right now and this is something you will only experience once you start using it.

Below is everything you must know about your Apple Watch and what you can do to get the most out of it.

Top 10 Things to Do With Your New Apple Watch

10. Know About All the New Features

Depending on which Apple Watch you have been gifted, there’s a lot you need to know about it. The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE might look similar, but they differ quite a bit in terms of functionality. The Apple Watch Series 5 is also similar to the Apple Watch Series 6 but misses out on Spo2 reading.

Before you get around to setting up your watch, my recommendation would be to know about its top features.

9. Switch from an Existing Apple Watch

If you are upgrading from your existing Apple Watch to a new one this Christmas, the process is slightly easier for you. Before you go ahead and set up your new Apple Watch though, you must disconnect the existing wearable connected to it. Follow the steps in our guide for a seamless upgrade process between your old and new Apple Watch.

➤ How to Switch To a New Apple Watch

8. Enable/Disable Fall Detection

Depending on your age and fitness level, you need to decide on whether you want to have fall detection enabled or disabled on your Apple Watch. On Apple Watch Series 4 and greater, the Fall Detection feature will automatically detect if you have slipped or fallen and if you don’t respond to the notification within 10 seconds of such an activity, it will automatically notify your emergency contact.

7. Use the ECG App

The ECG functionality on the Apple Watch can literally be a lifesaver. While many other wearables in the market might offer ECG, the experience is nowhere near as reliable as what the Apple Watch offers.

➤ How to Use ECG App on Apple Watch

6. Turn It Into a Walkie-Talkie

If your friends or family already use an Apple Watch, you can talk to them by turning your Apple Watch into a Walkie-Talkie. The entire process is pretty cool especially if your close ones also use an Apple Watch.

Read: How to Turn Apple Watch Into a Walkie-Talkie

5. Handwash Detection

The ongoing pandemic has put the focus back on hygiene and something as simple as regularly washing your hands regularly can keep you and the people around you safe. If you tend to forget washing your hands periodically, you can take the help of your Apple Watch for this. Apple has added handwashing detection feature in watchOS 7 so the wearable will periodically remind you to wash hands. It will even run a 20-second timer when it detects you are washing your hand to ensure you wash them properly.

Read: watchOS 7: How to Use Handwashing Detection Feature on Apple Watch

4. Redeem Free Apple Fitness+ Subscription

Apple is offering three months of free subscription to Apple Fitness+ to new Apple Watch owners. If you have been working out in your home due to the pandemic, redeem your free Apple Fitness+ subscription to get started on a new fitness experience that ties closely with your Apple Watch.

3. watchOS 7 Features and Trips & Tricks

Apple introduced a number of new features to the Apple Watch this year with watchOS 7. These changes and improvements are important as they help improve the overall user experience, add new watch faces, and more. Apart from that, you should also know about the best watchOS 7 tips and tricks as they will help you in getting the most out of your Apple Watch.

2. Measure Ambient Noise Levels

You can use your Apple Watch to protect your hearing levels as well. The wearable features ambient noise level detection and it can automatically warn you when the ambient sound levels are too high to potentially damage your hearing. To get ambient noise level notification on your Apple Watch, you will first need to set up the Noise app on it.

Read: How to Measure Ambient Noise Levels with Apple Watch

1. Get new Bands

The best part about the Apple Watch is that you can easily swap the default bands with the ones you like. While Apple sells its own set of bands for the wearable, you can buy them from third-party sellers as well. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to suit your needs. And they are all compatible with each other as well. What’s even better is that the whole process of changing bands is extremely easy as well. At the very maximum, it will take you a few seconds.

How are you liking your new Apple Watch? Drop a comment and let us know!