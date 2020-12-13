Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy S21+ Compared With iPhone 12 Pro In Leaked Video

Samsung is rumored to announce its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21 series, in mid-January next year. The company will be launching the Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual to take on the iPhone 12 series. However, spoiling Samsung’s party, a video has emerged on the internet comparing the Galaxy S21 with the iPhone 12 series.

The 3-minute short video does a quick hands-on video between the iPhone 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. The original video has been deleted but it has been re-uploaded by another YouTuber.

While unclear, it looks like Samsung is planning on using polycarbonate plastic back on the Galaxy S21 which would make it inferior to the glass back of the iPhone 12 Pro. The front of the device is dominated by the 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display adorned with very small bezels making it notably bigger than the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 12 Pro. The smaller bezels on the Galaxy S21 Plus helps in giving it a more futuristic look compared to the iPhone.

Rumors indicate Samsung would be launching three models in the Galaxy S21 series this year: the regular Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The ‘Ultra’ is going to be the most premium phone of the lot featuring a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a 108MP primary camera. It is also rumored to feature S Pen support, though Samsung might not bundle one with the device itself. Other rumored features include 5G connectivity, 25W fast charging, Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, 8/12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more. Interestingly, Samsung is also planning on reducing the prices of the Galaxy S21 series compared to the Galaxy S20 lineup.

The Galaxy S21 series is rumored to be announced on January 14 and then launch a week later.