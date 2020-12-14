Google, Gmail, YouTube, and Other Google Services Are Currently Down

Google, Gmail, YouTube, and other Google-related services are currently experiencing a massive outage worldwide. The issue seems to be widespread affecting users from all over the world.

The outage is also affecting other Google products including Google Assistant, G Suite/Workspace, Google Play Store, Google Ads, and more. The clear cause of the outage is not yet clear but due to this, users are unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch videos on YouTube, and more.

YouTube has already officially acknowledged the outage saying it is working on getting its service back up as soon as possible.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

The issue seems to be related to Google accounts as users are able to access some of the Google services in Incognito mode.

The outage and the millions of people affected worldwide by it show just how much we tend to rely on Google and its various services on a daily basis.

