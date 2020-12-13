Most Common AirPods Issues and How to Fix Them

Apple’s AirPods are known for their ease of use and how seamlessly they work with not just iPhones but other Apple products as well including iPads and Macs. However, just like every other consumer gadget out there, AirPods are also not perfect and they have their own set of issues including connection issues, poor sound quality, microphone issues, and more. Here’s a troubleshooting guide to help solve some of the top AirPods issues.

Some of the most common issues with the AirPods include the earbuds dropping connection with the iPhone or other connected device, poor sound or muffled microphone quality, crackling sound, and more. Thankfully, some of these issues can be easily resolved, while others require you to take your AirPods to the nearest Apple Store or service provider.

Common AirPods Issues and How to Fix Them

AirPods Keep Falling Out From Ears

This is more of a design issue than a software thing. Since the AirPods have an open-ear design, they might not fit securely in everyone’s ears. It is actually quite common for AirPods users to complain about the earbuds falling out from their ears while walking or doing any other brisk activity. If that’s the case, you can try putting in the AirPods a bit differently in your ears or try some ear hooks for a more secure and stable fit.

AirPods Not Connecting To Mac

One of the best things about AirPods is how seamlessly the Bluetooth earbuds connect to your Mac and other Apple devices once you have paired them with your iPhone. However, after a certain time, one of the most common complaints among AirPods users is that the earbuds stop connecting to the Mac after a certain time.

In such cases, one should try connecting AirPods manually with their Mac from the Bluetooth menu. Another option is to unpair the connected AirPods and then pair them again with your Mac. If that does not work, you can use a third-party app like AirBuddy to solve your AirPods connection woes as well.

Frequently Disconnects from iPhone

If your AirPods are behaving a bit weirdly or keep disconnecting from your iPhone, it is time you reset them once to rule out all probable software issues. You can try some of the other solutions mentioned above but if none of them help in fixing random disconnection issues or volume issues with your AirPods, it is best to simply reset them.

In case that does not solve your problem, it likely means that your AirPods has some hardware issues and you should take them to your nearest Apple Store.

One AirPod Not Connecting

It is possible that one of your AirPod will not connect to your iPhone or that sound will only come from one of the earbuds. This primarily happens on older AirPods that have been used heavily or if you ended up dropping one of them. In case you are facing this issue with your new AirPods, you should get them replaced with a new pair. For older AirPods, you should reset them and see if that helps solves the problem or not.

Poor Battery Life

If your AirPods are fairly old, chances are you must be facing battery life issues with them. After 1.5 years of use, most users report that their AirPods will last for only around 10-15 minutes. Others also report the AirPods losing battery while not being used. If you are also facing similar issues with your AirPods, this means that the battery inside the earbuds have lost their capacity and are unable to hold a charge for a long time. You can try some of these steps to fix your AirPods battery drain as a last resort. If that does not make a noticeable difference, your only option is to take the AirPods to your nearest Apple Store and see what they can do.

Low Sound or Muffled Voice

Another common complaint with AirPods users after a few months of use is of low sound coming out from the earbuds or of muffled voice on calls. This happens because of the accumulation of earwax that ends up blocking the sound coming from the AirPods. Usually, cleaning your AirPods thoroughly can help fix this problem to a great extent. Apple even has a special diagnosis tool to check for earwax accumulation in AirPods and how it is affecting the volume level. Do not end up dunking your AirPods in the water while trying to clean them as it would end up destroying them completely.

These are some of the most common issues that users generally face with their AirPods. The above solution should help in getting rid of most of the problems. If you are facing any other issue with your AirPods that’s not listed above, drop a comment and let us know!