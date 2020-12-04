The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series pack some major improvements and enhancements over previous iPhones. However, they do have their own set of issues, with one of them being Bluetooth connectivity issues that many owners are facing. If you are also frustrated with the Bluetooth issues on your iPhone 12, check out some possible solutions here.

A number of iPhone 12 owners have been reporting Bluetooth issues with their device. They report not being able to see other Bluetooth devices in pairing mode or have other connectivity issues. The issue has been plaguing iPhone 12 owners right since launch despite multiple iOS updates.

The first thing to do when troubleshooting Bluetooth issues with your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is to make sure that the Bluetooth accessory you are connecting to does not have any issue itself. So try connecting to the accessory with your Mac, PC, or any other device, and see if things work fine or not.

How to Fix iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Bluetooth Problems

If you find out that the problem lies with your iPhone, here are a few solutions you could try to fix the Bluetooth issues on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

1. Install the Latest iOS 14 Update

If you haven’t done so already, make sure to install the latest release of iOS 14 on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

2. Turn off Bluetooth and Hard Reset

The first thing to try is to turn off your Bluetooth and restart your iPhone:

Turn off Bluetooth by going to Settings > Bluetooth and turning off the Bluetooth toggle.

Hard reset your iPhone 12. Please note that if you’ve used an iPhone before then the method of force rebooting iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max has changed. So pressing the Power/Sleep or Wake button won’t work. Follow these steps to force restart your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Quickly press and release the Volume Up button. Quickly press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button (Sleep/Wake button) till you see the Apple logo.



Now enable Bluetooth again from Control Center or Settings > Bluetooth.

Try connecting to the device now. If the problem still isn’t solved, try the next solution.

3. Forget Device

If the previous tip didn’t work for you, you can try forgetting the device you paired with from Settings, and then try reconnecting:

Open Settings and go to Bluetooth

Tap on the “i” icon against the device name you’re having problems connecting

Tap on the “Forget This Device” button and confirm your action

Now pair your iPhone or iPad with the device again, and see if the issue has been solved

4. Reset Network Settings

If none of the two tips worked, you could also try resetting your network settings. A side effect of doing this is that all your Wi-Fi settings will also be cleared, so you might have to rejoin Wi-Fi networks, and configure VPN all over again.

Here’s how to reset network settings:

Open Settings and navigate to General > Reset

Tap Reset Network Settings

You’ll be required to enter your passcode if you have one.

Confirm your action in the popup

Your iPhone will reboot. Once it starts up, try pairing with the Bluetooth device again. If your problem still isn’t solved, move to the next step.

5. Restore and Setup as new iPhone

This is not ideal, but if none of these tips fix your issues, the last resort is to restore your iPhone or iPad via iTunes and set it up as a new device. This way, you start afresh and get rid of possibly problematic customizations and settings on your device. Follow the instructions in the post linked below to do a clean restore to the latest version of iOS via iTunes.

➤ How to restore your iPhone or iPad with iTunes

6. Visit an Apple Store

Even after performing all these steps, you’re still having problems, then you might want to visit your nearest Apple Store to know of any possible hardware related issues.

If the above steps did not help in solving the Bluetooth issues on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, your only bet is to wait for a new iOS update from Apple which should hopefully fix whatever problem you are facing.

Have you faced problems connecting Bluetooth accessories with your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max? Let us know in the comments below.