With less than 30 days to go for 2020 to end, Spotify’s year-end roundup of the top music, genre, artists, and more that have listened to throughout the year is now available. If you are looking to view your Spotify Wrapped 2020, just follow the steps in this guide.

There are two versions of Spotify Wrapped 2020. One is based on your listening habits and another one that’s based on how the world listened to. Since Spotify is now also focusing heavily on podcasts, it will also show your most listened to podcast in this year’s wrapped as well.

How to View Your Spotify Wrapped 2020

To view your Spotify Wrapped 2020, you will have to use Spotify’s Android or iOS app. Spotify Wrapped 2020 based on your listening habits is not available to view on the web.

Step 1: Simply open the Spotify app on your iPhone and you should see a banner to view your ‘2020 Wrapped.’ If not, click on this link which should open the Spotify app on your device with your 2020 Wrapped open. Alternatively, look for the “Wrapped 2020” card from the search tab in Spotify.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘See how you listened in 2020’ card to view your 2020 wrap.

Step 3: The 2020 Wrap will be displayed in a Stories-like format, with the option of sharing each story on Instagram, Twitter, etc.

At the end of the wrap, Spotify will also show you different versions of a poster with your top artists, songs, genre, and minutes that you have spent listening to songs which you can then share as a story on Instagram or Twitter or with your friends.

To view Spotify Wrapped 2020 that’s based on the listening habits of all Spotify users, simply open this link. Do not log in but instead click on the Start button.

Apple does not offer anything similar to Spotify Wrapped but there’s a way via which you can find the top songs you have listened to in a year.