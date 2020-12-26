It’s not only you. If you got a new Apple device this Christmas and are having issues setting up your new device or signing in to your iCloud account, Apple’s to be blamed.

Update:

Apple has confirmed on the status page that the issue has been resolved. The original story follows below.

Apple’s status page has been reporting issues in ‘iCloud Account & Sign in’ since the early hours of Christmas morning. It’s still not clear if the issue is specific to new devices being set up or existing devices. However, other iCloud services, such as Keychain, Mail, Notes, have not been affected by the issue.

We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours. https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 25, 2020

Apple, on Friday, tweeted that it was “experiencing a high capacity at this time, which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours.” The issue hasn’t been resolved as of yet, and Apple has not provided any update on it since the last tweet.

The issue seems to be related to the high traffic load on Apple’s verification servers due to a sudden surge in new users signing-in on their new device.

We’ll update the article as and when the issue is resolved. But, until then, it’s better not to waste time staring at the loading screen. The best advice right now would be to try signing-in during the off hours (when the traffic is low).

I, personally, haven’t experienced the sign-in issue on my Mac. Though, I’ve faced issues in iCloud Photos. But that might be a fault of my internet connection, and not Apple’s server.

