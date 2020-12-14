iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to the public. The latest point update of iOS 14 is a major release that brings some major new features and enhancements to the table.

Among other things, iOS 14.3 also marks the launch of Apple Fitness+, an online-only guided fitness workout service from Apple that’s built around the Apple Watch. Apart from Apple Fitness+, iOS 14.3 adds PS5 Controller and AirPods Max support, and improves the Safari experience, more. Apart from all the new features and changes, iOS 14.3 should also fix a number of bugs plaguing the current builds of iOS 14 including high standby battery drain, missed notifications for messages on iPhone 12, and more. For Apple Fitness+, Apple is offering one month free trial for existing Apple Watch Series 3 or newer owners, with new customers getting a three-month trial.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded on all compatible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

The public release of iOS 14.3 and Release Candidate 2 has the same build so if you are on the iOS 14 beta program, you are already running the same build on your device.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 is the last major point release of iOS 14 from Apple for this year. Until and unless the company ends up discovering any major bugs in this public release of the OS, we should now only see more point releases of iOS 14 from the company next year.

Apart from iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, Apple has also released watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3 to the public for all compatible devices.