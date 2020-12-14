iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3: What’s New

Apple has just released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to the public. This is a major release of iOS 14 that brings a number of minor yet important new features to the table. Check out everything that’s new in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 here.
iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3: Everything That’s New
Apple ProRAW Support
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 Pro series, it noted how they can shoot in a new Apple ProRAW format, an advanced DNG RAW image file format that will provide users with additional control on how they can edit an image. With iOS 14.3, Apple has added ProRAW image capture support to the camera app. One can enable/disable ProRAW capture from the Camera settings or directly from the viewfinder as well.
Apple Fitness+
iOS 14.3 also marks the debut of Apple Fitness+, a streaming exercise service from Apple. One can subscribe to the service and get video training sessions from celebrity trainers.
‘Set Wallpaper Action’ in Shortcuts
iOS 14.3 reintroduces the ‘Set Wallpaper Action’ option in Shortcuts. This means you can now once again create shortcuts that automatically change your wallpaper based on a trigger.
App Store Labels
All iOS and iPad apps will now display a privacy label in their App Store listing highlighting the user data they collect.
Updated ‘What’s New’ in App Store
The ‘What’s New’ splash screen in the App Store has been updated to highlight the App Privacy details feature.
Cardio Fitness
iOS 14.3 adds a new Cardio Fitness indicator in the Health app which is basically a measurement of the VO2 max, the maximum amount of energy consumed by your body during exercise. This feature will work in tandem with the Apple Watch. The score will depend on your age and how active your lifestyle is. This feature is only going to be available for users who are 20 years or older. One must also enable Wrist Detection for Apple Watch to measure their VO2 Max when not working out.
PS5 Controller Support
iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 adds support for the new PS5 DualSense controller. It also adds support for Amazon’s new Luna controller.
AirPods Max Support
iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 add support for Apple’s $549 AirPods Max.
Update HomeKit Accessories Directly from Home App
The Home app now shows notifications when there’s a firmware update available for a HomeKit accessory. It is possible that Apple could allow users to directly update the firmware of a HomeKit device right from within the Home app.
App Clips Support
iOS 14.3 adds App Clips support. Users can scan an Appl Clip code to launch an app without having to install it on their device.
Fitness+ Analytics
There’s a new ‘Improve Fitness+’ option under Analytics & Improvements. One can share their Fitness+ data with Apple to help improve the service.
Ecosia as Default Search Engine
It is now possible to set Ecosia as the default search engine on your iPhone or iPad in Safari running iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. Other options apart from google include Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo.
Mirror Front Facing Photos
Apple has added an option to mirror selfies taken on the iPhone 6s – iPhone X with the iOS 14.3 update.
iOS 14.3 Release Notes
The full release notes of iOS 14.3 from Apple can be found below:
Apple Fitness+
A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States
AirPods Max
Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
High fidelity audio for rich sound
Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience
Photos
Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
Option to record video at 25 fps
Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X
Privacy
New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
TV app
An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
App Clips
Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center
Health
Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions
Weather
Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
Safari
Ecosia search engine option in Safari
This release also addresses the following issues:
Some MMS messages may not be received
Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
App folders may fail to open
Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver
If you have noticed any other changes in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 that’s not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!