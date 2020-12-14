iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3: What’s New

Apple has just released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to the public. This is a major release of iOS 14 that brings a number of minor yet important new features to the table. Check out everything that’s new in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 here.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3: Everything That’s New

Apple ProRAW Support

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 Pro series, it noted how they can shoot in a new Apple ProRAW format, an advanced DNG RAW image file format that will provide users with additional control on how they can edit an image. With iOS 14.3, Apple has added ProRAW image capture support to the camera app. One can enable/disable ProRAW capture from the Camera settings or directly from the viewfinder as well.

Apple Fitness+

iOS 14.3 also marks the debut of Apple Fitness+, a streaming exercise service from Apple. One can subscribe to the service and get video training sessions from celebrity trainers.

‘Set Wallpaper Action’ in Shortcuts

iOS 14.3 reintroduces the ‘Set Wallpaper Action’ option in Shortcuts. This means you can now once again create shortcuts that automatically change your wallpaper based on a trigger.

App Store Labels

All iOS and iPad apps will now display a privacy label in their App Store listing highlighting the user data they collect.

Updated ‘What’s New’ in App Store

The ‘What’s New’ splash screen in the App Store has been updated to highlight the App Privacy details feature.

Cardio Fitness

iOS 14.3 adds a new Cardio Fitness indicator in the Health app which is basically a measurement of the VO2 max, the maximum amount of energy consumed by your body during exercise. This feature will work in tandem with the Apple Watch. The score will depend on your age and how active your lifestyle is. This feature is only going to be available for users who are 20 years or older. One must also enable Wrist Detection for Apple Watch to measure their VO2 Max when not working out.

PS5 Controller Support

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 adds support for the new PS5 DualSense controller. It also adds support for Amazon’s new Luna controller.

AirPods Max Support

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 add support for Apple’s $549 AirPods Max.

Update HomeKit Accessories Directly from Home App

The Home app now shows notifications when there’s a firmware update available for a HomeKit accessory. It is possible that Apple could allow users to directly update the firmware of a HomeKit device right from within the Home app.

App Clips Support

iOS 14.3 adds App Clips support. Users can scan an Appl Clip code to launch an app without having to install it on their device.

Fitness+ Analytics

There’s a new ‘Improve Fitness+’ option under Analytics & Improvements. One can share their Fitness+ data with Apple to help improve the service.

Ecosia as Default Search Engine

It is now possible to set Ecosia as the default search engine on your iPhone or iPad in Safari running iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. Other options apart from google include Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo.

Mirror Front Facing Photos

Apple has added an option to mirror selfies taken on the iPhone 6s – iPhone X with the iOS 14.3 update.

iOS 14.3 Release Notes

The full release notes of iOS 14.3 from Apple can be found below:

Apple Fitness+ A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later) New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States AirPods Max Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones High fidelity audio for rich sound Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise Transparency mode to hear the environment around you Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience Photos Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app Option to record video at 25 fps Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Privacy New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices TV app An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports App Clips Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center Health Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions Weather Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico Safari Ecosia search engine option in Safari This release also addresses the following issues: Some MMS messages may not be received Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app App folders may fail to open Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

If you have noticed any other changes in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 that’s not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!