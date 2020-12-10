iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Release Candidate 2 Download Available Now

A couple of days after releasing the first Release Candidate of iOS 14.3, Apple has released the second Release Candidate build of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to developers.
The first iOS 14.3 RC had the build number 18C65 while the second RC has the build number 18C66. The small increment in the build number indicates that this is a bug-fixing update from Apple and nothing else.
iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 pack a number of features and changes including support for Apple ProRAW, PS5 controller support, App Clips QR code scanning, and more. You can read about all the new changes in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 discovered in the beta builds here.
iOS 14.3 Beta 3 and iPadOS 14.3 Release Candidate can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.
Being an RC of iOS 14.3, the build is unlikely to contain any major changes or improvements. Until and unless Apple receives reports of any major show-stopping bug in the RC build of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, it will release this same build to the public within the next one week.
The full release notes of the update as provided by Apple is as follows:
Apple Fitness+
A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States
AirPods Max
Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
High fidelity audio for rich sound
Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience
Photos
Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
Option to record video at 25 fps
Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X
Privacy
New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
TV app
An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
App Clips
Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center
Health
Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions
Weather
Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
Safari
Ecosia search engine option in Safari
This release also addresses the following issues:
Some MMS messages may not be received
Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
App folders may fail to open
Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver
If you install iOS 14.3 RC on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.