iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Release Candidate 2 Download Available Now

A couple of days after releasing the first Release Candidate of iOS 14.3, Apple has released the second Release Candidate build of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to developers.

The first iOS 14.3 RC had the build number 18C65 while the second RC has the build number 18C66. The small increment in the build number indicates that this is a bug-fixing update from Apple and nothing else.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 pack a number of features and changes including support for Apple ProRAW, PS5 controller support, App Clips QR code scanning, and more. You can read about all the new changes in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 discovered in the beta builds here.

iOS 14.3 Beta 3 and iPadOS 14.3 Release Candidate can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Being an RC of iOS 14.3, the build is unlikely to contain any major changes or improvements. Until and unless Apple receives reports of any major show-stopping bug in the RC build of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, it will release this same build to the public within the next one week.

The full release notes of the update as provided by Apple is as follows:

Apple Fitness+ A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later) New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States AirPods Max Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones High fidelity audio for rich sound Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise Transparency mode to hear the environment around you Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience Photos Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app Option to record video at 25 fps Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Privacy New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices TV app An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports App Clips Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center Health Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions Weather Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico Safari Ecosia search engine option in Safari This release also addresses the following issues: Some MMS messages may not be received Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app App folders may fail to open Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

If you install iOS 14.3 RC on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.