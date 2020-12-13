iOS 14.3 Release Time in Your Time Zone

iOS 14.3 is going to be a major update from Apple for all existing iPhones and iPads which is going to bring plenty of new features and changes to the table. If you are wondering when Apple will release iOS 14.3 to the public, find the release timezone of the OS here.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 will bring a lot of new features to the table so it is understandable why many users would be excited to upgrade to it. While iOS 14.3 public beta is available for download, many users tend to wait for the final stable build as they cannot afford to have bugs and other issues with their daily driver.

Read: iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3: What’s New

Apple has already confirmed that Apple Fitness+ will launch on December 14 and the service requires iOS 14.3 on iPhones. This means that iOS 14.3 will be released by Apple on December 14 as well. Going by Apple’s previous timeframe, the company will release the update at around 10 AM PST/1 PM EST. Since DST is not in effect now, the release time of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 will be an hour later than usual in your time zone. You can also find the iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 release time in your time zone below.

Click on the image to expand it

* Adjusted for Daylight Saving Time (8 places).

Mon = Monday, 14 December 2020 (117 places).

Tue = Tuesday, 15 December 2020 (26 places).

Apart from iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, Apple will also release watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3 to the public as well tomorrow around the same time.

Are you looking forward to the release of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 tomorrow? What changes are you looking forward to? Drop a comment and let us know!