iOS 14.3 vs iOS 14.2 Speed Test

Apple released the iOS 14.3 update for all compatible iPhones earlier this week. This is a relatively major update that brings a number of new features and changes while also fixing a number of bugs. With such major updates, it is always possible that system performance takes a hit, especially on older iPhones. So, how does iOS 14.3 perform on older and newer iPhones? Does it negatively impact the performance of older iPhones?

Apple has been able to ensure that new iOS updates do not negatively impact the performance of older iPhones as was the case previously. Even with the iOS 14 release, speed tests revealed that it performed pretty much the same on older iPhones as they did while running iOS 13. A speed test from YouTuber iAppleBytes running iOS 14.3 on a bunch of iPhones including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone XR shows a similar trend.

When compared to iOS 14.2, iOS 14.3 was just a bit slower to boot on older devices. Otherwise though, the benchmark scores and the UI performance across both versions of iOS 14. For some reason, the iPhone XR did not score as high in Geekbench when running iOS 14.3 as it did on iOS 14.2 but its UI performance was pretty much the same.

While not scientific, the speed test does show that iOS 14.3 does not bring any negative impact in terms of performance on older iPhones. A similar battery life test also revealed that iOS 14.3 does not bring any improvements or regressions in terms of battery drain.

