iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Just a couple of days after releasing iOS 14.3 to the public, Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 14.4 to developers.

It is rare to see Apple drop the beta of a major point release of iOS so soon and towards the end of the year. At the moment, it is unclear what all changes and improvements the first beta of iOS 14.4 bring to the table.

iOS 14.4 Beta 1 and iPadOS 14.4 Beta 1 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

A public beta of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 should also be released within the next 24 hours.

If you install the iOS 14.4 Beta 1 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.