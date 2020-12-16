Apple today announced the adoption rate of its latest operating system. According to the data uploaded on Apple’s Developer website, about 81% of iPhones sold in the last four years are running iOS 14.

This data is based on iOS and iPadOS devices accessing the Apple App Store till December 15th. About 17% of the iPhones are running iOS 13, while only 2% are running iOS 12 or earlier. Out of all the devices running iOS, about 72% of iPhones are running the latest iOS 14, while 18% are running iOS 13.

iOS 13 had reached 50% adoption till October 2019 but slowly moved to 70% in February. For those looking to compare these numbers to Android, Google has stopped reporting its Android distribution numbers.

Apple, today, released an update to iOS 14. Today’s iOS 14.4 Beta update brings bug fixes to the current iOS 14.3 release, and possibly the battery drain fix that choked iPhone 12’s battery.

