Apple Adjusts Trade-in Prices: iPad Air, iPad Pro Gain while MacBook Pro Loses Value

It is a common practice for Apple to adjust trade-in values for devices at regular intervals. The company has once again adjusted trade-in values for some devices including iPads and Mac. Trade-in value for Mac has seen a decrease while the same has increased for iPad.

Apple offers store credits for customers upgrading to new devices. Typically, the exchange value/store credit is higher than those offered by third-party retailers. Apple also accepts trade-in for select Android devices.

As mentioned earlier, the iPad trade-in value has seen a significant increase. For instance, the iPad Pro trade-in value has increased from $500 to $525. Furthermore, the iPad Air value now stands at $250 and translates to a $40 increase. In other words, the trade-in value has increased between 10-18% which is quite a lot.

Apple has decreased trade-in value for certain Macs. The MacBook Pro has dropped from $1760 to $1530 thus reflecting a drop of $230. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air is now down by $100 bringing the trade-in value down to $630. Even the MacBook value has decreased and is now down to $380.

Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 price have decreased from $270 to $225. On the other hand, trade-in value for other Android devices like Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S10 has increased marginally.

Trade-in value for desktops has also been adjusted. The iMac Pro has dropped value by a whopping $540 and is now down to $1,390. Interestingly, the Mac Pro trade-in value has increased by almost two-fold and stands at $2,930. It is worth noting that these are minimum price and the final price will be calculated after physical evaluation. Check out the trade-in value for your device on Apple’s website.