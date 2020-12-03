iPhone 12 Owners Facing Excessive Standby Battery Drain

A number of iPhone 12 owners have been complaining about excessive standby battery drain. iPhones are known for their excellent standby battery life and they tend to lose around 1-2% even after remaining idle for over 8-10 hours. However, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners are experiencing a standby battery drain of as high as 20-40%.

The thread in Apple’s support forums is filed with over 1,000+ complaints from iPhone 12 users experiencing the same issue. At first, many blamed the issue on 5G draining excessive battery life but that’s not the case as users are experiencing battery drain over Wi-Fi as well. The issue even persists when the device is on airplane mode.

The issue has been plaguing iPhone 12 owners right since they got the device on launch day. While Apple has rolled out multiple iOS updates since the release of the iPhone 12 series, they have failed to fix the issue.

Tests have shown that the iPhone 12 series offers inferior battery life to the iPhone 11 lineup. Coupled with the excessive battery drain, this would mean that iPhone 12 owners would be getting notably worse battery life in day-to-day use.

Apart from excessive battery drain, iPhone 12 owners have also been complaining about Bluetooth and mobile network connectivity issues since the launch of the device.

If you are also facing excessive battery drain on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro series, you can follow some of the tips mentioned here to improve its battery life.

