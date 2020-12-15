After a strong end to 2020, a new report by Nikkei Asia claims that Apple has ordered its suppliers to boost the production of the iPhone 12 series by up to 20-30% for the first half of 2020.

The Cupertino-based giant has asked its suppliers to produce nearly 96 million iPhones, including the old 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone 11 and the new iPhone 12 series. This is almost a 30% year-on-year increase in demand for the newest iPhone series.

A source close to Nikkei has stated that the demand for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are “stronger” than what Apple estimated. The demand for the normal iPhone 12 “is in line with the forecast,” while the smaller iPhone 12 Mini is “a bit sluggish.”As per the report, Apple has shared a tentative production plan with its suppliers, which suggests it plans to build up to 230 million iPhones in 2021.

Demand for iPhones has declined for the years 2018 and 2019, though the suppliers believe the new iPhones with 5G can bring the production level back to the record 231.5 million iPhones that were shipped in 2015. However, the analysts are a bit “conservative” about the next-gen iPhones. GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu said, “We don’t see the excitement for the new model in 2021 after its first 5G iPhone lineup this year.”

This could obviously change with time. A few leaks, including the 120Hz ProMotion Display, have leaked for iPhone 13.

Along with the iPhones, Apple is also preparing an aggressive production schedule for its high-end Macs for the year 2021, two people familiar with the matter said. Another person familiar with the matter said that Apple is also working on a new Apple TV for 2021.

