While it’s too early to talk about iPhone 13 (or whatever it might be called), Barclays’ analysts have given some information on what to expect from the next iPhone.

iPhone 13 to Come With Wifi 6E

Based on a discussion between Apple suppliers and Barclays’ analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, Tim Long, and some of their associates, some new information about the next iPhone has popped up. As per the analysts, the new iPhone 13 may support next-generation WiFi 6E.

You might confuse WiFi 6E with WiFi 6, but these are two different types of WiFi standards. A WiFi 6 enabled device, like the current-gen iPhone 12 series and even the older iPhone SE and iPhone 11, support only 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. A WiFi 6E enabled device would support the newer 6GHz band, along with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

While the standard for WiFi 6 is yet to be published, the 6GHz band will bring-in faster data speeds (up to 9.6Gbps) and wider channels for faster connectivity.

The 6 GHz band will perhaps be the most disruptive boon for Wi-Fi users in the last 20 years – Vijay Nagarajan,Vice President, Broadcom

No iPhone SE Refresh Expected in 2021

The analysts also threw some light on the possibility of a larger iPhone SE. They said that while they heard of a larger iPhone SE in development, possibly with a 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch screen, the device was not mentioned in their conversation with the suppliers. They believe that Apple has no plans of refreshing the iPhone SE with a bigger screen in 2021.

iPad With OLED Screen Unlikely to Launch in 2021

Barclays’ analysts believe that an iPad with an OLED display is unlikely to launch in 2021. Rather, they believe that the launch is unlikely until 2022 at the earliest. Apple is expected to launch an iPad with a Mini-LED display in 2021, and it is highly unlikely that Apple will update the display technology on its iPad twice in a year.

What’s Your Take?

WiFi 6E will certainly benefit the iPhone 13. The newer WiFi 6 will take some time to settle in, until we can see a considerable number of devices with WiFi 6 (or even the WiFi routers that support the 6GHz band). But considering that people hold onto their iPhones for a long, the addition of WiFi 6E will come in handy.

Are you excited about iPhone 13? Have you gotten yourselves an iPhone 12, or are you still holding onto iPhone 13? Let us know in the comment section below!