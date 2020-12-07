iPhone Owners Facing High Battery Drain and Keyboard Input Lag in Messages App on iOS 14.2

iPhone owners have been complaining about battery drain issues with iOS 14.2. Users report seeing higher than usual standby battery drain and their iPhone not lasting as long as before.

iPhone 12 owners have also been complaining about excessive standby battery drain, though from various threads on Reddit and Apple forums, it looks like iOS 14.2 is causing battery drain issues on older iPhones as well. The exact cause behind this excessive battery drain is not yet clear, and no temporary workaround to this problem has been reported as well. The high standby battery drain forcing users to charge their phone mid-day despite sparingly using it.

Same issue on 6S but worse. Battery drained 80% on a half hour call yesterday. Battery life has never been this bad on this device.

I got a new battery for my 7 like a month before the update 🤦‍♀️ now I have to charge my phone at work by midday again.

Many iPhone owners are also facing an issue with keyboard input lag in the Messages app. This issue has been so severe that many users ended up resetting their iPhone, with some reporting that restoring data on it using iTunes helped fix the issue. Other users reported that resetting the keyboard dictionary also helped in fixing the input lag for the time being. There is also the issue of missed incoming notifications for new messages that have been affecting a lot of iPhone users running iOS 14.2.

Apple did release the iOS 14.2.1 update for the iPhone 12 series with fixes for some of the above-mentioned bugs. However, some iPhone 12 owners still report missed notifications from the Messages app.

At this point, it is unclear if the beta build of iOS 14.3 has fixes for these issues or not. Whatever the case might be, it is clear that iOS 14.2 is causing battery drain issues on older iPhones thereby negatively affecting a lot of users.

