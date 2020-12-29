iPhone Tops the List of Most Activated Smartphones on Christmas Day in the United States

iPhone is arguably one of the most popular smartphones. This holiday season new iPhone activation went up the roof. A new report says iPhone activation during Christmas Day has decreased this year owing to the ongoing pandemic and financial condition. The iPhone 12 reportedly sold well in the beginning and the sales started to taper off in November.

Holiday Smartphone Activations

Understandably, holiday smartphone activation has gone down. Currently, the unemployment rate in the US stands at 7% as a sizeable population is struggling to make the ends meet. Furthermore, local authorities have clamped down on holiday gatherings and thus dampening the demand.

The above graph shows a 23% decline in holiday smartphone activation. The report doesn’t account for a full month of December.

iPhones are still the Christmas favorite

Despite the slowdown and hardship, the iPhone is still the most preferred Christmas gift. The iPhone 11 topped the list when it comes to new device activation on Christmas Day. It is followed by iPhone XR, iPhone 12Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 8. Overall iPhone accounts for the top 9 new device activation on Christmas Day in the United States. LG K30 is the only other device in the top 10 list.

Budget smartphone activation saw a huge spike on Christmas Day. For instance, iPhone SE activation surged by 34%. That said, the iPhone 12 mini is not present on the list and perhaps this is due to the fact that it costs only $100 less than the iPhone 12. The report also notes many consumers opted for last year’s model so as to save money.

Which iPhone did you buy during Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.