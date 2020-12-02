Kuo: Apple to Launch Two New MacBooks With mini-LED Display and Apple Silicon in 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investor report claims that Apple will be launching not one but two redesigned MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon chip and mini-LED display next year. In his previous note, the analyst had stated that Apple was going to release a MacBook Pro with mini-LED in the second half of 2021 that led many to believe that it was going to be a refresh of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The analyst further notes that Apple Silicon will help Apple in offsetting the price increase caused by the switch to mini-LED displays. The company will be aggressively switching to mini-LED displays on MacBooks thanks to the reduction in the panel cost from suppliers like Epistar. He also expects Apple to launch a new MacBook Air with mini-LED display in 2022.

Given the major technological improvements that upcoming MacBooks will pack including mini-LED display and superior performance and battery life, Kuo expects their shipment to double to 30-35 million units in the next three years. It is unlikely that Apple will reduce the price of its Mac lineup though. If anything, it would just offer more features and power for the same price thereby increase its price-to-performance ratio.

Apart from new Macs, Kuo also expects Apple to release the AirPods 3 next year with a design that would be similar to the existing AirPods Pro. They will miss out on ANC and other advanced features so as to keep their price in check.