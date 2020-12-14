macOS Big Sur 11.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.1 to the public for all compatible Macs. This is the first major point release of Big Sur from Apple since its initial release last month. The update should fix a number of bugs that have been plaguing Intel-based Macs running the OS.

This is a major point release of macOS Big Sur and if you have been having issues with the OS on your Mac, you should definitely install it. If you have not installed macOS Big Sur yet after hearing horror stories from your friends and on the internet, this is the build of the OS that you could contemplate installing.

Apart from adding AirPods Max support, macOS Big Sur 11.1 adds support for ProRAW photos. It also improves the experience of running iPhone/iPad apps on M1 Macs by allowing users to switch between landscape and portrait orientation. There are also some Bluetooth and trackpad related bug-fixes. Hopefully, the update will also fix the Bluetooth connection and external monitor issues that M1 Mac owners have been facing.

Read: macOS Big Sur 11.1 – What’s New

If your Mac is already running Big Sur, you can install the latest update by going to System Preferences -> Software Update. On Macs running Big Sur, the update should not take too long to install like before as Apple has made the process faster in the OS.

Apart from macOS Big Sur 11.1, Apple also released other major updates including iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3 for all compatible devices.