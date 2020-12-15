macOS Big Sur 11.1 Brings Full Screen Support for iPhone, and iPad Apps on M1 Macs

Just yesterday, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.1 with support for AirPods Max, new privacy labels in Mac App Store, and much more. Now we have learned about yet another important macOS Big Sur 11.1 feature.

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 update release mentions that iPhone and iPad apps that don’t support resizeable windows will start supporting full-screen mode on M1 powered Macs. There are many streaming apps like HBO Max, that deserve a full-screen mode. With this update, users will open and use all the iPhone apps in full-screen mode on new Macs. Furthermore, macOS Big Sur 11.1 users will also be able to switch from landscape to portrait mode.

Since the new Macs come with an M1 chip, they are capable of running iPad and iPhone apps. This is because M1 shares Arm architecture found on the iPhone and iPad. On the Mac app store, such apps are labeled as “Designed for iPhone” or “Designed for iPad.” Meanwhile, developers have ensured that the apps are compatible on M1 Mac, and there are no issues with resolution.

Earlier iPhone and iPad apps were available on Mac. However, full-screen mode meant using apps with a window around. Thanks to the update, users will finally be able to take advantage of the full screen on iPhone and iPad apps on Mac. Redditors have also confirmed that the full-screen mode works with games like XCOM and Tropico.

The full-screen support on macOS Big Sur 11.1 will especially be helpful for gamers. u/HellNaw98 confirmed that they could run Shadow Legends, Rumble Arena, and Grand Theft Auto in full screen on their Mac. On the flip side, the full-screen support on some of the apps is not upto the mark.