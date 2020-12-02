These Were the Most Downloaded iPhone Apps and Games of 2020

Alongside the ‘App Store Best of 2020,’ Apple has also shared the list of the top downloaded apps and games on the App Store for the year. The list does not really contain any surprise, with work from home and social media apps dominating the list of the top free downloaded apps.

Zoom was the most downloaded free iPhone app followed by TikTok. Disney+ came in third, while YouTube and Instagram rounded up the top five. As for the top paid iPhone apps, TouchRetouch took the number one position followed by Procreate Pocket, Dark Sky Weather, Facetune, and HotSchedules. This time around, Apple also published a list of the ‘Top Arcade Games’ highlighting the top most played games on Apple Arcade.

You can find the complete list of winners below.

Top Free iPhone Apps

ZOOM Cloud Meetings TikTok Disney+ YouTube Instagram Facebook Snapchat Messenger Gmail Cash App Amazon Shopping Netflix Google Maps DoorDash Spotify Widgetsmith WhatsApp Venom Google Google Meet

Top Paid iPhone Apps

TouchRetouch Procreate Pocket Dark Sky Weather Facetune HotSchedules AutoSleep Track Sleep The Wonder Weeks SkyView Shadowrocket Sky Guide Forest – Stay Focused FlickType Keyboard Mirror for Samsung TV Scanner Pro by Readdle kiraikra+ Toca Hair Salon 3 Screen Mirroring+ for Roku The Mandalorian Stickers FiLMiC Pro EpocCam Star Walk 2

Top Free iPhone Games

Among Us! Call of Duty: Mobile Roblox Subway Surfers Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles Brain Out Coin Master Cube Surfer! Woodturning 3D Homescapes Johny Trigger Tangle Master 3D Mario Kart Tour Fishdom Sort IT 3D Rescue Cut Park Master UNO

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft Plague Inc. Heads Up! Monopoly Bloons TD6 Geometry Dash NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Game of Life True Skate Clue: The Classic Mystery Game Terraria Five Nights at Freddy’s Stardew Valley Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Bloons TD 5 Exploding Kittens Farming Simulator 3D Rebel Inc Arcadia

Top Arcade Games

Sneaky Sasquatch Hot Lava Skate City Sonic Racing PAC-MAN Party Royale SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit Oceanhorn 2 Crossy Road Castle WHAT THE GOLF? LEGO Brawls

Apple is highlighting all the top apps and games in the Today section of the App Store from where you can download them as well.