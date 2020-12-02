These Were the Most Downloaded iPhone Apps and Games of 2020

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Dec 02, 2020 in App Store, News
iPhone App Store

Alongside the ‘App Store Best of 2020,’ Apple has also shared the list of the top downloaded apps and games on the App Store for the year. The list does not really contain any surprise, with work from home and social media apps dominating the list of the top free downloaded apps.

Zoom was the most downloaded free iPhone app followed by TikTok. Disney+ came in third, while YouTube and Instagram rounded up the top five. As for the top paid iPhone apps, TouchRetouch took the number one position followed by Procreate Pocket, Dark Sky Weather, Facetune, and HotSchedules. This time around, Apple also published a list of the ‘Top Arcade Games’ highlighting the top most played games on Apple Arcade.

You can find the complete list of winners below.

Top Free iPhone Apps

  1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  2. TikTok
  3. Disney+
  4. YouTube
  5. Instagram
  6. Facebook
  7. Snapchat
  8. Messenger
  9. Gmail
  10. Cash App
  11. Amazon Shopping
  12. Netflix
  13. Google Maps
  14. DoorDash
  15. Spotify
  16. Widgetsmith
  17. WhatsApp
  18. Venom
  19. Google
  20. Google Meet

Top Paid iPhone Apps

  1. TouchRetouch
  2. Procreate Pocket
  3. Dark Sky Weather
  4. Facetune
  5. HotSchedules
  6. AutoSleep Track Sleep
  7. The Wonder Weeks
  8. SkyView
  9. Shadowrocket
  10. Sky Guide
  11. Forest – Stay Focused
  12. FlickType Keyboard
  13. Mirror for Samsung TV
  14. Scanner Pro by Readdle
  15. kiraikra+
  16. Toca Hair Salon 3
  17. Screen Mirroring+ for Roku
  18. The Mandalorian Stickers
  19. FiLMiC Pro
  20. EpocCam
  21. Star Walk 2

Top Free iPhone Games

  1. Among Us!
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile
  3. Roblox
  4. Subway Surfers
  5. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing
  6. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  7. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
  8. Brain Out
  9. Coin Master
  10. Cube Surfer!
  11. Woodturning 3D
  12. Homescapes
  13. Johny Trigger
  14. Tangle Master 3D
  15. Mario Kart Tour
  16. Fishdom
  17. Sort IT 3D
  18. Rescue Cut
  19. Park Master
  20. UNO

Top Paid iPhone Games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Plague Inc.
  3. Heads Up!
  4. Monopoly
  5. Bloons TD6
  6. Geometry Dash
  7. NBA 2K20
  8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  9. The Game of Life
  10. True Skate
  11. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game
  12. Terraria
  13. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  14. Stardew Valley
  15. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
  16. Bloons TD 5
  17. Exploding Kittens
  18. Farming Simulator 3D
  19. Rebel Inc
  20. Arcadia

Top Arcade Games

  1. Sneaky Sasquatch
  2. Hot Lava
  3. Skate City
  4. Sonic Racing
  5. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  6. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  7. Oceanhorn 2
  8. Crossy Road Castle
  9. WHAT THE GOLF?
  10. LEGO Brawls

Apple is highlighting all the top apps and games in the Today section of the App Store from where you can download them as well.