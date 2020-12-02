These Were the Most Downloaded iPhone Apps and Games of 2020

Alongside the ‘App Store Best of 2020,’ Apple has also shared the list of the top downloaded apps and games on the App Store for the year. The list does not really contain any surprise, with work from home and social media apps dominating the list of the top free downloaded apps.
Zoom was the most downloaded free iPhone app followed by TikTok. Disney+ came in third, while YouTube and Instagram rounded up the top five. As for the top paid iPhone apps, TouchRetouch took the number one position followed by Procreate Pocket, Dark Sky Weather, Facetune, and HotSchedules. This time around, Apple also published a list of the ‘Top Arcade Games’ highlighting the top most played games on Apple Arcade.
You can find the complete list of winners below.
Top Free iPhone Apps
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- TikTok
- Disney+
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- Messenger
- Gmail
- Cash App
- Amazon Shopping
- Netflix
- Google Maps
- DoorDash
- Spotify
- Widgetsmith
- Venom
- Google Meet
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- TouchRetouch
- Procreate Pocket
- Dark Sky Weather
- Facetune
- HotSchedules
- AutoSleep Track Sleep
- The Wonder Weeks
- SkyView
- Shadowrocket
- Sky Guide
- Forest – Stay Focused
- FlickType Keyboard
- Mirror for Samsung TV
- Scanner Pro by Readdle
- kiraikra+
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- Screen Mirroring+ for Roku
- The Mandalorian Stickers
- FiLMiC Pro
- EpocCam
- Star Walk 2
Top Free iPhone Games
- Among Us!
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Roblox
- Subway Surfers
- Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
- Brain Out
- Coin Master
- Cube Surfer!
- Woodturning 3D
- Homescapes
- Johny Trigger
- Tangle Master 3D
- Mario Kart Tour
- Fishdom
- Sort IT 3D
- Rescue Cut
- Park Master
- UNO
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft
- Plague Inc.
- Heads Up!
- Monopoly
- Bloons TD6
- Geometry Dash
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- The Game of Life
- True Skate
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game
- Terraria
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Stardew Valley
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Bloons TD 5
- Exploding Kittens
- Farming Simulator 3D
- Rebel Inc
- Arcadia
Top Arcade Games
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Hot Lava
- Skate City
- Sonic Racing
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Oceanhorn 2
- Crossy Road Castle
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- LEGO Brawls
Apple is highlighting all the top apps and games in the Today section of the App Store from where you can download them as well.